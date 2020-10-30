First off, I’m glad you were not hurt in what according to the 181-foot skid marks left behind could have resulted in a crash of your vehicle and injury to you. According to the long skid marks you left on Oct. 26 in front of our house it appears you may have swerved to try avoid the collision with our beloved puppy, Riker.
According to the evidence we’ve collected, you must have been going at a high rate of speed for a road that has a 35-mile-per-hour speed limit. I’m grateful that no human was killed in your apparent lapse in judgement, or attempt to beat the clock, or perhaps you were just having a quick thrill. Perhaps if you were going the speed limit you would have had time to stop and we would still have our Riker.
My wife was innocently calling Riker back to the safety of our yard when out of nowhere you hit him and didn’t even have the decency to stop. My wife and I, already grieving the very recent loss of my mother and three of my wife’s family members are saddened beyond belief at the accumulated losses we’ve experienced. My wife is traumatized by what she saw you do, what she heard, and the resulting thud as Riker was struck by your white truck.
Riker was our 7-month old male Irish Setter that we got from a breeder while attending our daughter’s wedding in Minnesota. He was a loving dog who was always at our feet, easily came to us when we called him, and was to be the father of future litters to our female Irish Setter, Rosie. I cannot describe what he meant to us and now he is suddenly taken from us.
Riker who is trained to stay in our back yard was only in our front yard because he was with my wife. Yes, we should have a gate and we will surely get one now but we’ve never needed one before. For this, we feel great guilt and sadness.
He is buried in our yard and we will make a place to heal and remember.
Anyone reading this should please remember that the decent thing to do when you do something stupid and tragic like this is to stop and at least fess up; and at least apologize. Is it so hard to do the right thing? When I was a kid, people would do that; why not now; why not you?
I have a piece of your truck with some of Riker’s fur on it. If you’d like, you can stop by for a look and perhaps I’ll give the piece back to you if you want it.
Decency costs nothing but can be invaluable to the giver and the receiver.
Frank and Beth Corbin
Chehalis
