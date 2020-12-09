To the determined patrons of Spiffy’s: Get out there and eat out (maskless), party (maskless) and flaunt your (maskless) rights to be maskless ‘til you drop (dead of COVID, a lot of us are starting to feel).
Ignore the pleas of exhausted health care workers. Who are they, anyway, to interfere with your rights; since, this has always been about you? When you get sick, stay home and die there. Our hospitals ought to be reserved for the profoundly vulnerable, not the arrogant, ignorant selfish which you portray to a “T.” Oh, and Happy Holidays (including Hanukkah and Kwanzaa).
Randal McChesney
Bellevue
