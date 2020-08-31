I am assuming you have received your letter regarding the notice the PUD will be going to monthly billing instead of every two months.
I agree this will be better for individuals to help manage their budget. But I have to ask the question, do you really believe they are doing this because it is better for the consumer? I believe it is so we are not in sticker shock when they raise the rates once again. Didn’t they just raise the rates?
If you read the public notices, printed in small print in the back of your local newspapers (how many do this, really?), you would have seen the notice the PUD is having public hearings at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15 and at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6 to consider the adoption of electric rates (which I’m sure will be increasing once again). These meetings are for the public to put in comment.
However to make a comment, one must submit their comments in writing to the board, preferably prior to the meeting, but no later than the close of the rate proceeding. This must be submitted to Stacy Davis, executive assistant at execadmin@lcdpud.org or by mailing to P.O. Box 330, Chehalis, Wa, 98532.
Not everyone has a computer and even if you do, how often do you visit the PUD website or Facebook page?
Please, I encourage The Chronicle and the East County Journal to make information to your readers more accessible than in the public notices in the back of the paper. I also encourage the public to call the PUD at 1-800-562-5612 to get the meeting’s phone number and let your voices be heard on another increase in rates.
Reed Mettler
Morton
