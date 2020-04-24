Nestled between the Chehalis River, Interstate 5 and mere steps from the historical “Hangman’s Bridge” is the Mellen Street Park and Ride. I now refer to this as the “River Road RV Park (& Ride) Campground (RRRP&RC)
I’ve been told by a reliable source that WSDOT, city, county, and state authorities have no intention of enforcing the limit on extended parking. There has been a steady influx of homeless folks arriving in their RVs for some time now. Last fall there were only a few RVs parked but as of the most recent count RRRP&RC now has 17 “resident” units. Since authorities are doing nothing to address the situation allow me a few improvement suggestions to make RRRP&RC more organized, hygienic and hospitable.
First and foremost designate a “Park Host” position who would be responsible for coordinating, but not limited to, the following activities:
1) Assign 2 parking spaces (1 each for RV unit and tow vehicle) for each incoming rig in the designated “RV section” to maintain separation from the park and ride area resulting in controlled use of the property. Explain Park rules and the need for compliance.
2) Determine and coordinate the need for local/county/state funded storage buildings for each resident to allow for safe and secure storage of their valuables now being stored under and around the outside of the RVs and tow vehicles.
3) Perform daily campground compliance checks and coordinate with local authorities as needed.
4) Provide residents with information about local attractions and services.
I would also suggest adding fresh potable water facilities for use in the RV’s for sanitation purposes as well as a weekly visit by a septic system pumping truck for elimination of gray and black water sewage tank contents and supply garbage dumpsters as these concerns are not currently being addressed and obviously needed.
It’s time for the Twin Cities, Lewis County and the state to step up and implement the necessary improvements to RRRP&RC that the authorities in charge have so far ignored. Yes these improvements will require public funds, just consider them my version of “pork barrel” spending which is typically done behind closed doors in the dark of night. By implementing these measures RRRP&RC will be safer and slightly more visually appealing to the local citizens of the area and the folks on I-5 that pass by on a daily basis.
Bruce Foreman
Centralia
