For years, as I traveled up and down I5, I read the billboard. I never agreed with the sentiments, but I read it, simply to be exposed to more points of view than my own. And then there came a point where it just got so hateful that I simply stopped reading. And that took some effort, because it’s right there in plain view.
Why did I stop? Because I simply didn’t want to fill my heart with that kind of ugly, swaggering rhetoric that demonizes some people and sets others up as the righteous.
But to see the Facebook post about this last one making a joke about Mexicans running and swimming brought back to me how ugly this is.
It’s a new low, even for this person, whoever he or she is.
To purposely and publicly target a specific ethnic group at a moment when our country has suffered the devastating, unnecessary loss of George Floyd shows the ultimate in cowardice, mean-spiritedness, and insecurity.
We need people who are willing to build the country, not to continue to tear it down.
Jane Taylor
Seattle
