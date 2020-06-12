Saturday, the sixth of June — 76 years to the day after American troops stormed the beaches at Normandy at a great cost, opening Hitler’s “Atlantic Wall.” In Chehalis, Washington on this day a small group of people met, to protest the brutal slaying of a black man by agents of the State. Seventy-six years ago our fathers and grandfathers made Omaha, Gold and Juno beaches famous by their courage and sacrifice. Undertaking the largest amphibious operation in military history acting together with allies they achieved the liberation the world from the scourge of Nazi oppression.
It is beyond the wildest of imaginations that in the United States of America, the “Home of the Brave, Land of the Free,” a group citizens should feel the need for such a gathering. Yet, here we are, entering the third decade of the 21st century, and around the world millions upon millions of ordinary people are coming together in solidarity with those in America feeling the weight of the foot of the State literally upon their necks.
George Floyd had his life extinguished by three such agents of the State. He was casually murdered by the three as if his life mattered not at all. His murderers were the people charged to protect and serve their community. People of conscience around the world, watched the video in shock at the killers, brazen, in broad daylight, are choking the very life out of a fellow human being. We are saying with a load and unified voice “Enough is enough. Stop killing us.” Even the tiny village of Chehalis is feeling the pain. On the anniversary of D-Day a crowd of perhaps a hundred or so citizens stood side by side along Market Street in front of the library displaying placards adorned with messages of hope and solidarity. Many motorists gave signs of support and encouragement. Thumbs up, honking and waving. Yet, there were instances of racial hatred. White power hand signs, and an angry woman yelling “All lives matter.” Neither raised an eyebrow among the gathered.
The time of the haters is past. The time of racism and intolerance being acceptable is over. Those who want to drag this nation and the world back to the dark days slavery and fascism are on the wrong side of history. We will not slide back into that dark abyss. Humanity, our common humanity demands we see each other for what we are, fragile human beings, whose lives can be over in less than 10 minutes.
The issues facing us, many of which are existential to the entire human race demand that we act together, that we drop the false fronts and easily repeatable falsehoods. We, America and the world are all in this together. The future of the children and grandchildren is demanding that we act now, and in concert.
Alan Mahood
Chehalis
