These last few months have easily been the most trying in my career as the Chehalis Main Street director. And no doubt, our local businesses feel this as well. In my role as small business support during this COVID-19 crisis, I have seen the fear in the eyes of our business owners, the uncertainty in their voices — but you know what else? Grit, determination, and resiliency.
Our businesses have faced this challenge head-on. In the midst of brand new requirements, and worry that could easily be immobilizing, we have seen innovation and ingenuity.
Online storefronts have popped up at Sisters Quilt Shop, Black Dog Pottery, Revival B and Hubbub. Local coffee shop and used bookstore Shakespeare & Company has partnered with local farmers to offer take home dinners. Want a cocktail? McFiler’s and many others offered the ingredients for a libation at home during Phase 1. Even those who have been unable to open have been cleaning, remodeling and planning for their future. Our businesses put on their game faces and they got to work.
And here’s where it gets really good... Our community has met them — largely curbside. As our businesses faced the reality of to-go orders, curbside pickup and virtual gatherings, it was natural to wonder how it would be received. While the final vote is still out, many businesses are feeling thankful. We have heard “takeout is keeping us going,” “selling through Facebook is working,” and even stories of individuals donating their stimulus funds.
So to all of you who are able, have no doubt, in the face of complicated employee scenarios and looming rent payments, your patronage is the beacon of hope for our local businesses. If you can, please call in a dinner order, choose a local retailer for your shopping needs, and for heaven’s sake, schedule that hair appointment!
Will it all be enough? Only time will tell. But in the meantime we are a community who will refuse to give up. As long as hope continues to rule the day, we have our best shot at coming out of this — yes, weathered and worn — but also thankful and resolute. So let’s keep it up! The road to recovery is still long; the work is nowhere near done. But together we can make it through. Thank you for choosing local businesses first and putting your community first.
Annalee Tobey
Chehalis Community
Renaissance Team
