My wife made a full Santa Suit along with a shoulder strap bag and filled it with Christmas Candy.
We decided to celebrate Santa with an American flair. So, I hit the streets and started handing candy out. It wasn’t long till two policemen arrested me and escorted me to a large Train Station in the capitol city of (Sofia) Bulgaria. And, with a policeman on each side of me, led me down to a basement floor of the train station and placed me in a small room for interrogation!
They motioned for me to dump out my bag of candy. Unfortunately, a small slip of paper fell from the bag along with the candy. They kept pointing at the paper, expecting me to tell them what it said. It was simply a grocery list of three items I was to pick up on my way home. Over and over I tried to convince them it was bread, milk and eggs, but they kept acting as though I was a spy.
On one wall of that small room hung two sets of handcuffs but they didn’t cuff me to the wall. They interrogated me for an hour and then left. About an hour later, two different policemen questioned me for another hour or so.
Finally they marched me back upstairs and addressed a ticket taker that spoke English and through interpretation found I was harmless, and after marching me back out to the street they released me. They had spoken to me only in Bulgarian so I didn’t understand them and I guess they pretended like they didn’t understand me, even though I told them in the Bulgarian Slavic language that the slip of paper said hlub, yatsa, and mlyako (Bread, Eggs and Milk).
We lived in Sofia, Bulgaria for nearly four years and my wife made a Santa suit for me. It stood out like a sore thumb because Bulgaria sees as a religious figure Saint Nicholas, in Bulgarian, Dyado Coleda. His outer garment goes clear down to his feet (shoes).
In the nearly four years there, we noticed the police are adept at noticing anything or anyone unusual — and they have their “fun” with foreigners, especially Americans. Knowing this, the experience was only an inconvenience and as they walked away from me upon my release, I’m sure they were laughing all the way back to their station. So much for sharing the American Santa Claus.
Tom Hicker
Vader
