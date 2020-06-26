Sincere and heartfelt thanks are in order for all who took the time and made the effort to come out in force on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 supporting our first amendment rights and the Hamilton sign.
It was truly gratifying to see so many of you weighing in by being there. The flags and banners were awesome and the many well wishes meant a great deal to all of us. We were extremely heartened to hear Sheriff Rob Snaza and Chief Deputy Bruce Kimsey reiterate the idea that our rights will be protected in a safe and orderly manner.
In addition we would also like to acknowledge and thank the many law enforcement units helping maintain our safety. Lewis County is our home, it is your home.
Lewis County folks value the freedoms many take for granted. When we are under attack we fight back! We love you, Lewis County! You rock!
Sincere thanks from the Hamilton family.
Penny Colleen E.
Hamilton Mauel
Chehalis
