We’re writing this letter to express our family’s appreciation for two of our local officials, Bobby Jackson, county commissioner in District 2, and 19th District Rep. Jim Walsh. We lost both parents unexpectedly within three months of each other. This left us with the possibility of having to sell our family farm. This farm has been in our family for 49 years. With the help of both of these individuals, a solution was found that kept the farm in the family. We especially would like to thank Commissioner Bobby Jackson for getting the ball rolling and taking an interest in this situation when he really didn’t have to. His guidance and leadership in this matter was crucial. We felt it important to let the citizens of Lewis county know that sometimes the system does work.
Thanks again Commissioner Jackson and Representative Walsh.
Eric Owen and family
Winlock
