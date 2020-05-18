On Easter Sunday, my wife and I were blessed to get a free Sunday dinner from Judy’s at no cost. We got turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, rolls, beans and a piece of pie at her expense.
My daughter in law set this up, called Judy’s, set up the pick up time and with masks, gloves, polite and positive attitudes, the server came to my car, got my name and brought back two delicious dinners for us to take home and enjoy. Although the distance to get it home cooled it down some and we had to microwave it — it wasn’t as good as sitting down at the restaurant — the thought, hard work in putting this together was absolutely appreciated.
Thank you Judy and to all your staff that helped put this together.
Don and Sharon Harmon
Chehalis
