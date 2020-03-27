Unknowingly, an assistant at Tractor Supply, sold me the wrong chicks last year.
When it was brought to the manager’s attention, she assured me that they would replace the chicks, with the correct variety, when available, at no cost.
When the chicks became available this past March, the manager had been transferred, but the current assistant manager, Angie, was more than happy to fulfill that promise.
I have always been extremely satisfied with their customer satisfaction attitude. It’s wonderful to have a store, in our small town, that still puts the customer first.
Eva Myrick
Chehalis
