Regarding my previous criticism of ArborHealth Morton for canceling COVID-19 vaccination clinic without notification: I just spoke with one of ArborHealth's clinic managers, who explained that a pipe burst, flooding the building and collapsing part of their ceiling, so that they had to cancel the vaccination appointments. She said they were trying to reach 150 people to cancel the Morton vaccination clinic and another 60 in Randle because that clinic was closed today also. In addition, it was taking several attempts to reach some people; the phone service was only partly in operation in Glenoma and Randle. So it was not carelessness, but simply an inability to reach everyone that explains what happened. Thanks to them for trying.
Mary Ostrem
Glenoma