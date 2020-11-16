I wanted to give a shoutout to Valley View Community Health Center (VVCHC) and our Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisor Office (SHIBA) for collaborating on Medicare Open Enrollment, on behalf of our Lewis County Seniors. Medicare Open Enrollment continues through December 7.
The Lewis Mason Thurston Area Agency on Aging (LMTAAA) has been scheduling appointments for our SHIBA representative to interview seniors at VVCHC’s Chehalis location. We continue to have openings to help those make this important Medicare selection. Call us if you need help 360-748-2524 ext. 201.
Again, I want to give a huge thank you to Amy with SHIBA and Sandy with VVCHC for making this important option available to our community!
Marla Lund
Information & Assistance Specialist
LMTAAA
