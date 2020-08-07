My name is Harry Mullinax and I am the father of the young woman from Olympia who was involved in the semi/tow truck accident near Salkum. I would like to thank Jodi Hornby, the residents near the accident and to all the first responders from Lewis County for their quick and professional response and care of my daughter and her friend.
Thank You.
Harry Mullinax
Campden, Delaware
