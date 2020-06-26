As many of you are aware, the Lewis County Master Gardener Foundation was not able to hold its annual plant sale this year due to COVID-19. The funds from our annual plant sale fund our educational community outreach. Master Gardeners start planning in January for the sale in May.
By the time we decided to cancel our sale we did not know what we were going to do with all of our vegetable plants.
That is when the owners of Pioneer West stepped in and offered to sell our vegetable plants for us.
We want to thank the owners of Pioneer West for their generous offer, with the monies we earned it will help bridge the gap in our budget so we can continue to offer to the public free gardening programs once the Extension office is open to the public: plant clinics, workshops at each of our demonstration gardens, twice a year “Gardening For Everyone” and our Youth Outreach Program at Toledo and Lintott Elementary Schools.
Karen Servey
VP of Communications
WSU Lewis County Master Gardeners
