I’m sure many of your readers are aware that Olympia city councilwoman Renata Rollins has decided she shouldn’t have to pay her rent, but for those who haven’t heard, she has refused to pay her rent even though she hasn’t lost her job and has money in the bank. She is also trying to persuade as many other renters as possible to stop paying their rent on the premise that it will draw attention to the cause of homelessness, high rents etc.
Apparently the landlord can just keep on paying their mortgages, utilities, insurance, repairs, maintenance and of course state property taxes.
Maybe Gov. Jay Inslee should forgive landlords property tax for units whose tenants can’t or refuse to pay their rent. You know that’s not gonna happen.
I would like to encourage your readers to write to Inslee and Rollins to cease and desist this insane stand she is taking which in my opinion is criminal, ridiculous and will ultimately hurt not just landlords but tenants when the eviction ban is lifted.
Tina Llewellyn
Onalaska
