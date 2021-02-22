Letter to the Editor: Tear Down the Wall Feb 22, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the editor can be submitted to news@chronline.com. File image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Open letter to President Biden:Mr. Biden, tear down that wall (around the Capitol)! Gregory Riplinger Centralia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Biden Wall Open Letter Politics Journalism Tear Gregory Riplinger Letter Editor 20 Under 40 Business & Service Directory Looking for local businesses and/or local services provided in our area? Check out our directory Click for More Classifieds: Jobs Job ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS NOW FOR OPEN POSITIONS! Sep 12, 2019 Help Wanted CAREER OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE NOW! Jul 17, 2020 Help Wanted Scot Industries is a leading manufacturing company (www.scotindustries.com) with Updated 5 hrs ago Help Wanted Housekeeper Needed! Once to twice a week. 360-880-7491 Updated 5 hrs ago SWW Fair Wedding Tab Weddings 2019 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Tourism Lewis County Sports Check out our extended local sports coverage from The Chronicle Sports Department. Go to LewisCountySports.com Lewis County Watch Click below to hear our LIVE audio feed from our newsroom scanner — includes county-wide police, fire and EMS. Online Poll Do you agree with Gov. Inslee's order on face masks? You voted: yes no undecided Vote View Results Back Latest e-Edition Feb. 20, 2021 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.