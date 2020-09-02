The internet satellite company VIASAT received an $87,000,000 taxpayer provided subsidy in June 2020, per the Dec. 16, 2019, Connect America Fund phase II, yet the company cannot even answer a simple question I sent weeks ago regarding the upcoming online school video demand beginning next week. Will VIASAT lift the data cap on accounts when they reach their limit or continue to be greedy and throttle back Mbps speeds?
School districts are counting on Zoom video conferencing for multiple learning sessions each day for every student. Our first grade grandson will require, at minimum, six 30-45 minute sessions beginning at 8 a.m. at login. From our experience with VIASAT, streaming two or three movies during our monthly data allotment always exceeds our data cap, then VIASAT throttles back the speed making it impossible to continue watching internet movies.
Any VIASAT customer who is a parent with two or three children will face enormous challenges after two weeks of online Zoom video education when multiple devices are streaming Zoom.
More than 121,000 homes and businesses in 17 states will receive subsidized satellite internet service from VIASAT, after the Federal Communications Commission awarded $87.1 million to connect customers at those locations at a cost of just over $715 per customer. What happened to the funds? That’s right, VIASAT will be paid $715.00 for every customer it connects to their satellite network.
Through the Connect America Fund Phase II, Washington state was allocated $7,031,864 for 10,982 locations. According to FCC Media contact, Mark Wigfield, “In return for this funding, VIASAT will be providing service in the supported areas at lower cost to consumers, while also permitting higher usage allowances than it typically provides in areas where it is not receiving Connect America Fund support.”
We will know next week when school children begin many thousands of simultaneous online education sessions using VIASAT in Washington state. Good luck to us all.
Rick Yearout
Morton
