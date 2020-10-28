Sean Swope as a candidate for Lewis County Commissioner offers no specific plans or substance, only pie-in-the-sky campaign rhetoric. He is ill informed.
His appearances at recent candidate forums have proven that he is ill prepared. He is in a venture that is way over his head.
He may be well intentioned, then again we know how the road to good intentions is paved. Nope Swope!
Olga Miller
Napavine
