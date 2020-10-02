I noticed that a fellow named Sean Swope has an extremely slick advertising campaign. I checked the Public Disclosure Commission site. He has a bunch of money coming from one family name, who seem to be most predominantly from the Rochester area. He has a bunch of money coming from the Bellevue area. He has harvested money from several corporations. It looks like much of his funding comes from outside interests.
I checked Edna J. Fund’s contributors too. She has substantial in-kind contributions and put up some of her own money. I do not know where the in-kind contributions came from. It is just a guess, but I can only presume it is predominantly local. The fact that she self-funds also tells me she believes in herself.
Here is the interesting part. I checked Sean Swope’s contributions to other Republicans and to the Republican Party over the years. Unless he gave under a different name it was a total of zero.
I checked Fund’s contributions to Republicans and the Republican Party. She has given religiously over the years, time and time again. I counted over 50 times she has helped fund the Republican Party over the past two decades. And dozens of other times she has contributed to other Republican candidates as well as a community cause.
Fund looks like a reliable member of this community, a reliable Republican and someone the community can count on. Sean Swope looks generally like an unknown quantity, other than the slick advertising, and I prefer to have a known quantity. Edna came around my neighborhood the other day and knocked on doors, so she shows me she is willing to work for my vote. I will be voting for Edna J. Fund.
Rand Daley
Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.