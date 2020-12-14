Recently there have been several articles and comments made by public officials about the number of comments opposing the proposed flood reduction structure on the upper Chehalis River and the small number of people speaking in favor of such a structure.
There is a simple answer to that fact, those of us who have supported some sort of water retention for the last 13 years have thought we made our position clear. How many times do the majority of us have to repeat our support to be clear to everyone?
A glossed-over fact is that many of the negative comments come from people and organizations that are not from the Chehalis River Valley. They did not live through the flood.
They did not see homes, farms and businesses destroyed and damaged. They did not see the mass burial of the hundreds of animals that drowned. They did not see people move away. They did not see how that flood affected the psyche of the residents. I hope some of them were part of the flood of folks that came for months to help clean and repair. They did not see the concerted effort many in the valley have made to find a solution that helps those of that have lived here our whole lives and helps the river.
Personally, I stood and watched the bridge to our farm destroyed early on that fateful morning. To replace that bridge cost us thousands and thousands of dollars and many hours of our and friends’ time. We spent untold hours in cleanup, down to the simple task of picking up sticks that could damage farm equipment. Thank God for the multitude of friends and strangers that came to help. I have spent too much time in meetings and activities supporting the evolved project. The current plan would offer no protection to our farm, but I believe it is of too much value to my community and friends to quit now.
A multitude of rational plans have been considered to reduce flooding. Many have not been deemed feasible for geological, financial or environmental reasons. The work of 13 years has brought us to the plan of temporary water storage as well as significant habitat improvement along the rivers and streams in the valley. There is recognition that these two legs of a solution stool need to happen in concert. The third leg is cooperation of affected parties. All three legs must be there for anything of value to happen.
The folks that think little projects here and there will have benefit all along the river are not being at all realistic. Those that think habitat improvement alone will solve the fish abundance problem are dreaming. Conservation districts have been sponsoring fish passage and habitat projects for years, including before the flood, yet populations are still struggling. That should make folks consider other factors. They range from the obvious of catching and eating returning spawners, to seals and sea lions in the bays, birds and non-native fish eating smolts, to commercial fishing of the food fish for the salmon.
David Fenn
Boistfort Valley
