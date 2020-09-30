As we emerge from the pandemic, Lewis County will need vibrant, proactive and visionary leadership. Our future will be determined by effective development and diversification of our economy and the education of children.
I believe leadership at the county levels will be critical. I recommend to you Sean Swope. His experience provides him the necessary expertise to guide us, in partnership with economic development organizations, to develop a 21st century economy.
He is firmly committed to working with our school districts and other nonprofit organizations to prepare our children (our greatest asset) for a productive life. I encourage you to vote for Sean Swope as Lewis County Commissioner.
Tim A. Browning
Former Centralia Mayor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.