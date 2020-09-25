Just a brief letter to urge support for Jaime Herrera Beutler for Congress. Jaime has done an excellent job representing Southwest Washington.
She has expended tremendous energy in performing her job and does so with grace and intelligence.
Robert Reiswig
Adna
