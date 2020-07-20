I am writing to fully endorse Edna Fund, asking for your vote and support for her election as county commissioner for Lewis County.
As a retired county commissioner and past president of the Washington State Association of Counties, it has been my honor to work and serve all of our constituents alongside Edna Fund.
As cream rises to the top, I have watched Edna Fund also rise in her unwavering ability to examine and evaluate the problems facing Lewis County finding sensible working solutions regardless of any party affiliation. I have seen Edna succeed many times where others have given up in frustration. Edna’s focus on the well being of Lewis County through economic development, criminal justice, timber and jobs are but some of Edna’s areas of work for Lewis county.
I encourage you to support Edna Fund in her bid to continue representing you all. Obviously I am a fan of Edna Fund and I truly believe that Edna Fund is best to serve Lewis county into a thoughtful beneficial future for Lewis County for you all. Again I ask you to support Edna Fund any way you can.
Blair H. Brady
Rosburg, Washington
