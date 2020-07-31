I am writing to support Edna Fund’s campaign for re-election. I had the privilege of working with Commissioner Fund as part of the Chehalis Basin Flood Authority as a facilitator.
While I now live in Pennsylvania, I’ve continued to follow the very strong efforts of the Authority to find solutions to local flood impacts.
Commissioner Fund has been instrumental as part of the Flood Authority in identifying flood-related impacts critical to residents, developing solutions and leveraging funding to get projects accomplished.
Her willingness to understand complex information, listen to others and constantly strive toward action are important in addressing the long-standing flooding challenges faced in this area. I highly recommend Commissioner Fund for re-election.
Lara Fowler
State College, Pennsylvania
