I’m supporting Bud Blake for Thurston County commissioner district one. I’ve known Bud for many years. He’s a kind, caring and compassionate man. He served in the United States military as a high-ranking officer for many years.
He’s a proven leader. Bud listens to everyone’s opinion before making a decision and is able to work with all sides, even when they don’t agree. Mr. Blake is running against John Hutchings, who has shown in many ways he’s not the kind of Commissioner Thurston County citizens deserve. John is at the forefront of trying to push through a huge tax increase on Thurston county citizens for his pet project, a new county courthouse.
John has also led the charge in moving homeless camps out of downtown Olympia to areas in the county which are in front of businesses. One of the most glaring instances of Mr. Hutchings lack of leadership is that he voted to give himself a large pay increase in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses are closing, people are losing jobs and being laid off. It seems selfish to me to vote yourself a pay increase at this time. We need change in the commissioners office. I enthusiastically support Bud Blake Thurston county commissioner district one. I hope you all will too.
Tim Kjorlaug
Olympia
