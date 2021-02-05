I am writing to share my concerns about the possibility of commercially expanding the Toledo airport. The reasons my family resides in Lewis County consists of the lifestyle quality, rural beauty, quiet, safe and small-town community atmosphere, all of which are now at great risk. We have a young family and think this is a great place to raise our kids. We did not move here, nor does anybody else choose to live in Toledo, to be next to “SeaTac 2,” which is now under serious consideration. After attending the CRAT (Citizens for Responsible Aviation in Toledo) meeting this last Wednesday, it is clear that many others share the same values and feelings as my family.
If you have been following any of the recent developments for this proposition, you may have heard rhetoric there is no chance that it will happen. I would like to remind you that there are in fact many reasons why building a large airport here is enticing such as the low cost of land, fewer residents impacted and the resistance will be less intimidating due to our small community, just to name a few.
If a commercial airport is indeed constructed here, we will leave, of course, those of us that can. We do not want to hear commercial aircraft taking off, taxiing and landing within walking distance from our homes 24 hours a day. Let’s also not forget the obvious — that it will destroy the existing community landscape, be unhealthy as a result from aircraft pollution, bring in an abundance of new crime and permanently significantly increase the traffic delays in the entire county, despite any mitigation efforts. Building a commercial airport in Toledo will also have a negative effect on all of the surrounding communities as well. Does anybody live in rural Lewis County because they want any of those big city, urban problems? Unfortunately, those who are making the decisions do not live locally. Therefore, we all need to step up in opposing this proposition now.
If any of you reading this letter share the same concerns as my family, I urge you to get involved and support the cause. If you are unsure what you can do, I invite you to visit CRAT’s site at: www.toledoforaviation.com or facebook.com/toledoforaviation. There are also several contacts listed on CRAT’s website including the Lewis County commissioners and the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission that you should write to and voice your concerns. It is the only way you will be heard.
Scott Seroshek
Toledo