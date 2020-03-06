A few weeks ago, I wrote a letter because Democrat congressional candidate Carolyn Long has been promising accessibility to voters but in my experience, she’s been doing the opposite. Since then, others like Kirsten Dennis have defended Long and said that my letter was “distracting,” but didn’t respond to my experiences at all. In fact, I still don’t have answers to my questions which are:
Did Carolyn Long and her campaign ask organizers of a voter forum to not allow video recording? If so, why?
Why hasn’t Long hosted any town halls this election? She regularly sends emails asking for money and criticizing Rep. Herrera Beutler for not holding big town halls, but she isn’t hosting them either.
Private coffees with handpicked supporters that aren’t advertised do not count as “town halls.”
Government is already full of hypocrites and people who make empty promises. Why would we elect someone who isn’t even waiting until they’re elected to show their true colors?
Anthony Ahrens
Centralia
