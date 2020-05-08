Here we are. It’s May 3, 2020. The figures compiled by Worldometer regarding the COVID-19 pandemic are startling to say the least. The United States continues to lead the world in the total number of cases, the number of new cases reported daily, and deaths from the virus.
Yesterday, the last day in which the daily totals have been finalized, we had 1,188,122 people diagnosed with the virus. That was an increase of 27,348 over the previous day. On that day, May 2, 2020 in the US the death toll from COVID-19 was reported at 68,600. On April 3, the count was 8,839. Doing the math shows the death count for that 30 day period to be 59,761.
At this rate, nearly 60,000 deaths per month, by May 3,2021 the toll will be 717,132. Almost three quarters of a million dead. In contrast World War II took 405,000 American lives. The numbers are staggering.
Just recently it is being reported that sources within the current administration expect the monthly death toll to exceed 100,000. Disease is no respecter of political affiliation, or of age, or of a person’s state of health. Once the virus finds its way into the lungs of a victim, at this point there is little that modern medicine can do. People are already tiring of the steps being required to keep the epidemic in check. If we, the people of America don’t start acting like adults, there will be no slowing or stopping this killer. At the current rate, 84 people will die across America every hour. In the five minutes it takes to read this, seven Americans will die from COVID-19. So, this is no time to end the quarantine.
Who cares if the death rate skyrockets? We should all care. The very future of this nation depends upon our beating this enemy.
Alan Mahood
Chehalis
