So sad to see that Washington state COVID-19 deaths are closing in on the 5,000 mark.
Australia with a population of 25-plus million has had 909 related deaths and not one for over three weeks.
This number is high because in Victoria there was a surge of about 800.
There was no interstate travel allowed and in some instances not even to other suburbs or towns. People couldn’t even visit nursing homes, and funerals and weddings a very limited number — perhaps five.
Australians took notice of the government and did not have the attitude of “don’t tell me what to do” and against this or that.
Australia’s land mass is about the same as continental U.S.
If the same attitude was taken here, the death toll would not be 500,000 and rising.
Stay safe.
Ron Field
Morton