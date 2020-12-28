Let me get this straight.
Spiffy's is getting fined daily for being open while tribal restaurants throughout the state, including those just 25 minutes up the road, are open?
Is it any wonder why people are upset about the fairness in the closures?
Steven Craig
Centralia
