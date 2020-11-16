Our country, the United States of America, was founded on the promise of freedom for all, therefore, it must be the responsibility for the “all” to work to keep it “freedom for all.”
“Under God,” was included in the pledge of allegiance because we are all God’s creations. There are some in our world that would say there is no God. Now, evil is getting a grip on our country, heading us for destruction. The evil I am speaking of is Satan, the chief enemy of God.
God gives our spirit freedom, Satan leads into bondage.
God gives us eternal life, through the price Jesus Christ paid for our redemption, Satan wants to see us burn in torment forever with him in the fire of hell.
How is it that we which have been given so much are so careless about keeping it?
We are in a very dangerous place right now — older people who know the truth are tired and doing little to save this precious gift of freedom for our children and grandchildren. Unto whom much is given, much is required. We will be judged for our carelessness.
Speak up for your freedom, America!
I am an 88-year-old woman that wants to do what I can to save America. I love our country, as did my ancestors.
Shirley George
Mossyrock
