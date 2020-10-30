Rep. Herrera Beutler has bombarded my TV screen. But every ad I see is her lying about Carolyn.
It’s sad to see in 2020 that a woman would lie about another woman and her family. Her own voting record speaks for itself. Whether it’s voting to dismantle our health care or taking money from corporations and giving them massive tax breaks, we can’t take it anymore.
Southwest Washington needs a leader who is honest, not a D.C. politician who lies. I voted for Carolyn Long.
Mary Osborn
Vancouver
