I would like to submit to Sheriff Rob Snaza that had he lost someone in his life to COVID-19, and if he worked in the midst of all the chaos and tragedy COVID-19 has and is still causing, maybe he would not be so cavalier, dismissive and irresponsible as to make comments like “Don’t be a sheep.”
Then turn around when questioned as to the exact meaning of that and say he just meant don’t be a sheep. He needs to step down and let a socially responsible person do his job. That apples to oranges comment, no, it’s not apples to oranges.
Christopher Doolin
Tumwater
