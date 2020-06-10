Show your support to this country and to this community — fly the flag! Show that you support our police officers, to justice, to our government. It also shows your disgust toward the violence that is taking place.
Why the violence? No one is supporting this rogue officer, so where is the disagreement? Protest peacefully, or pay the price. There is a limit to patience. Fly the flag.
Steven Craig
Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.