Virtual teaching is challenging for everyone involved: parents, students and teachers. The challenge of making meaningful connections with students and families has been a struggle. There are some shining lights that deserve our praise!
A group of volunteers from the Immanuel Lutheran Church has adopted Fords Prairie Elementary School.
On a regular basis, they deliver needed materials to students. In addition, they have made Valentine's Day gift bags for every student. These acts of kindness are so appreciated right now! Yes, times are challenging, but working together as a community makes life seem a little more normal. Shout out to the Volunteers of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Nancy Herzog
Olympia