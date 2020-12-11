I am shocked at the continued amplification of ignorance and insensitivity Sheriff Rob Snaza uses his public office to promote. He needs to do his job. His job is not to decide what laws to uphold. His job is to serve and protect. He is not serving anyone by refusing to support the governor’s order because he personally does not believe it is right.
In regards to ignorance, real people are dying from this pandemic. Snaza’s 99.8 percent recovery comment is inaccurate. Recovery is 98.1 percent as of 12/8/2020 per the CDC. Total deaths in the country are at 282,785 as of Dec. 8. Hospital bed utilization is nearing 100 percent in many states; which translates to more deaths that will accumulate at an exponential pace in weeks to come. Full hospitals mean people with COVID and other issues requiring urgent medical care will be turned away or care delayed; which will result in further death and suffering.
COVID also has long term health impacts for many people that “recover.” The long-term impacts could severely impact the quality of life for individuals with them and even shorten their lives overall.
Economically, COVID will have severe, long-term impacts on people that have been hospitalized or missed work because of COVID. For many, medical bills will pile up — driving garnished wages, evictions, foreclosed mortgages, delinquent credit payments and many other downstream economic impacts. This will result in further job loss and eventually trickle down to places like Spiffy’s for a longer term than a lockdown.
In regards to insensitivity, real people are dying and suffering. Snaza’s comments are an indication that he is OK with a certain percent of the population dying or suffering. It’s just a percent ... that is all. Your grandmother is a percent, your neighbor is a percent, your friend with diabetes is a percent, the person in line to you in the grocery store with a disability is a percent. Snaza may as well say; let the weak die, they don’t matter. That is what I hear in what he said at least.
Public health is a privilege. We are lucky to live in a time where we can react en masse to address public health emergencies like this. Public health should be supported and promoted by our “elected officials,” not decried as an assault on our first amendment rights.
Sheriff Snaza — you are not doing what is right. You are going against what is right. Be good to your neighbor. Know they are more than a percentage point. Uphold the honor of your office and follow the law you are there to support. Yes, the order is, in effect, law. The ability to create short term orders like this was built into our State Constitution for a reason; to allow for swift action in times of emergencies, where the standard political process would slow it down. Please do your job and keep your personal opinion to your personal time.
Matt Evans
Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.