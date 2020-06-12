A small group of people in our community have gone unrecognized for their valorous attendance to this county’s most vulnerable citizens, the “seasoned citizens” (a.k.a seniors).
Senior Centers closed in March as a precaution to help protect this group from COVID-19. As such the 3,000 meals normally provided each month at the centers were no longer available.
Led by Glenda Forga (executive officer of Lewis County Senior Centers) and her able assistant Mindie Dunham organized a home delivery system to provide these seniors with daily nutritional meals.
The numbers grew from 3,000 to 18,000 in March. A small number of people packaged, loaded and delivered these meals, with great assistance from the generosity of Twin Transit, throughout Lewis County.
The senior centers will not open until, possibly, the end of July. However, Twin Transit will be unable to render further assistance due to their return to normal transportation duties.
Not only are volunteers being sought as drivers and ride-alongs, but if any one wishes to donate to these centers any amount would be appreciated. These centers are no longer partially funded by the county, but rely on the generosity of local citizens and business.
Lastly, along with all the first responders, food service, truckers, hospital workers, police, fire and others, please consider thanking those that have so valiantly taken care of our seasoned citizens.
Robert DeMoisey
Onalaska
