If it was not for Edna Fund, I would not have learned of the importance of the senior centers in Lewis County.
She first invited me in 2013 to the monthly pancake breakfast at the Toledo Senior Center. This visit and other times eventually led to my serving on the Board of Lewis County Seniors in 2019.
Long before the current COVID shutdown of our Lewis County Senior Centers, Edna Fund always invited and often brought friends to attend weekly or special events at the centers where we enjoyed being with friends and meeting new ones. She actively promoted their special events and often participated in them when requested.
As a county commissioner who regularly attended events, staff and citizens always stopped to thank Edna for her attention and support. It was more than just a meal. It was a time for Edna to personally avail herself to visit with senior citizens on a one-to-one basis in an informal setting.
Senior centers in Lewis County have no greater friend than Edna Fund.
Olga Miller
Napavine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.