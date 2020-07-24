Do you know how much power an energized and ambitious commissioner has in Lewis County? A commissioner who has energy, enthusiasm and a vision to see Lewis County prosper can make a massive difference. Having Sean Swope as a commissioner for District 1 will be like rocket fuel for our county. Sean is excellent at unifying people and providing the energy to get great things accomplished.
Through all of his entrepreneurial endeavors he has found people who are exceptional at the work he wanted to get into, gleaned their wisdom and then self-taught himself the trade. That takes humility and tenacity. It also demonstrates Sean’s greatest asset and that is his ability to connect with people. If you live in Sean’s neighborhood, it will be challenging to find a neighbor he has not leant a helping hand to. He loves people and loves seeing people live their best life.
He is the guy that shows up at 1 a.m. to help get the rat out of my garage or takes the neighbor he just met to the airport at 4 a.m. because his other ride fell through.
I am so excited to see Sean Swope take on the task of county commissioner. He has the energy, enthusiasm, and ability to connect people and businesses in our community so that we can see Lewis County prosper. Sean will show up in the community. You will know exactly who Sean Swope is when he becomes commissioner, not because he put himself on a pedestal, but because he will show up non-stop, participating directly in the building and regeneration of Lewis County.
Sean is not overwhelmed by opportunity or new endeavors because he has the humility to gather wise men and women around him.
Lewis County is loaded with amazing, hard-working people. There are so many untapped resources and opportunities lying dormant in Lewis County. It is exciting to think about the voice of the people working through Sean as commissioner and moving schools, businesses and families forward.
We are in desperate need of the energy and determination that Sean brings to the community. I know he wants one thing and that is to see Lewis County thrive. He is trustworthy and will bring resources into the community instead of forcing our finest to find greener pastures in other communities. Gone are the days of idleness and squandering opportunity in Lewis County.
I could not be more pumped to have the opportunity to color in the bubble next to Sean Swope on my ballot.
Vote4Swope for Lewis County Commissioner, District 1.
Matt Angove
Centralia
