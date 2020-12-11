Commissioner-elect Lindsey Pollock’s attack on science (a letter to the editor published Dec. 1) came as a great disappointment to this voter.
As she should well know, science is hypothesis, evidence (objectively provable facts) and conclusions. There is no benign or malignant “version” of science.
Science should always be kept separate from economic or business influences. To not do so inevitably opens the door to the corruption of science as it glaringly has with the Trump Administration. It is exactly how the U.S., with 4 percent of the world’s population, has come to have a disastrous, disgraceful 19 percent of the world’s deaths from COVID-19. It has been a deadly flaw in the thinking of the Republican party since at least the Reagan Administration.
The great Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s work, “An Enemy of the People,” portrays the conflict between science and economics quite well. It was written in 1882.
The play is set in a Norwegian resort town whose economic prosperity depends on its mineral baths, claimed to have the power to revitalize the body and spirit of health seekers and travelers.
The play’s main character, Dr. Thomas Stockman, the medical officer of the Municipal Baths, discovers that the water supply to the baths is polluted with the town’s sewage, including a large amount of tannery waste.
Dr. Stockman states that the baths will be “the gravest possible danger to public health” and the supply pipes must be removed and replaced with new ones before the baths can safely be reopened to the public.
The renovations he recommends will cost the town much more money and take two years to complete, giving competing towns in the area that also have ambitions to build mineral bath resorts time to catch up.
Dr. Stockman believes his discovery of the pollution in the baths is critical to the health of the public. He believes his plans to remove and replace the water supply pipes are reasonable.
When the damaging economic consequences become apparent to the city fathers they balk at the idea of fixing the problem and instead turn on the messenger. When Dr. Stockman insists that the water contamination problem be solved and threatens to go public with his findings, the economic interests in the town align against him and he is branded “an enemy of the people.”
Sometimes science can lead to truths that are inconvenient, challenging cherished, long-held societal customs and norms and require society to change in some way. Those changes can be relatively minor or, like climate change, quite major. No matter. Facts have a way of just happening, sometimes in very nasty ways, whether we accept them or not.
To borrow a phrase from hated Seattle, Commissioner-elect Pollack’s letter sadly demonstrates that the Lewis County Autonomous Zone is alive and well.
Marty Ansley
Cinebar
So, as I have said before, where is the scientific data (Hard Data) and analysis. Inslee says he follows the science and data. Where is it? I am a scientist and an engineer and, so far, I have seen nothing published to the citizens presenting the data from controlled studies and experiments, real science and not conjecture. If you want people to believe you then you have to openly share the facts and data that backup your conclusions instead of keeping it hidden away. By the way, you say keep science and economic influence separate. Therefore, from what you said, social science should not consider the influence of economic impact to people. It takes an evaluation of all the facts; scientific, economic, and societal impact to make informed decisions on the best course of actions to take.
