My name is Rick Hughes and I am the Chair of the San Juan County Council and live on Orcas Island. I have had the pleasure of serving and working side by side with Edna Fund for almost eight years. Edna is a dynamic and thoughtful leader who continually fights for rural communities across the state. She has been one of my closest allies on many projects from transportation infrastructure, small business support, meals programs from seniors and emergency rental assistance.
We are living in uncertain times, but it is clear to me that Commissioner Fund is the real deal and the right leader to help Lewis County move forward.
Fund understands the workings of government, the law, management, inclusiveness in decision making and diplomacy.
Commissioner Fund has invested in decades of relationships with essentially everyone with the whole wide range of perspectives and interests in this community. Nobody has the breadth of community connection that Edna does.
Washington state needs local leaders with experience and integrity and the will to fight for all the needs of our rural communities.
Commissioner Fund is a proven hard worker and vigorous advocate for Lewis County. Her efforts in Olympia and Washington, D.C. on behalf of this county have been tireless. She lives and breathes support for our community. It is unlikely that anyone can match her work ethic and passion for us as her friends and neighbors.
Edna Fund is hands-down the candidate you should elect. Please join me in supporting my close friend, Edna Fund, for Lewis County Commissioner, District 3.
I’m counting on Lewis County to make the right choice in November!
Rick Hughes
Chair, San Juan County Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.