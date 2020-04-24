Since early March, we have left our home four times for groceries, gas, and supplies. In public, we wear a mask, gloves, and use wipes and disinfectant spray. We spray our mail, UPS packages, and clean every grocery item.
We don’t know if the person who licked and sealed an envelope is infected, so we open the bottom.
Wiping down our door handles, mailbox, light switches, refrigerator, remotes, keyboards, counter tops, coffee pot, microwave, and every faucet is a daily routine to do our best to avoid infection. Washing our hands twenty times a day is the new normal.
I am sure there are other items cleaned and things we missed, but the idea is to prevent becoming a carrier that can potentially infect some other person.
Last year the term “social distancing” carried minor value.This year, it means more than imaginable.
The last trip to Morton revealed the total disregard of grocery and hardware store staff and patrons to do their part to protect others.
No masks were worn by either, and reusing gloves without disinfecting before assisting the next customer is idiotic.
Why are so many not taking this seriously?
This mindset of “it won’t happen to me” is stupid.
Even if they show no signs of COVID-19, simply walking through a small area where someone sneezed can carry it into their body. Airborne particles hover for several minutes. We do not know where people we encounter have been, what they touched, whether they are asymptomatic or will manifest symptoms tomorrow.
This is blatant disrespect for exhausted frontline health workers and fellow Lewis County citizens.
Every infected person requires multiple health care staff, many resources, increases economic damages, and slows down the return to normal goal so many desire. By ignoring and aiding the COVID-19 spread here in Lewis County, it may take resources from someone who may desperately need them to survive.
Normal will not be returning, but a new reality has arrived and is transforming globally; how we live our lives, impact to our country, our economy, jobs, family, friends and neighbors.
Talk of schools opening in May is ridiculous until every teacher and student in the state is tested and proven to be 100 percent free of infection.
Imagine the devastation of coronavirus spread within a school district if one or two who currently don’t show signs of infection, yet carry the disease to classmates and teachers to take home to their families.
Stay informed, stay healthy, stay at home.
Rick Yearout
Morton
