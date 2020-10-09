I support Edna Fund in her re-election bid for the County Commission in Lewis County. My relationship with Edna goes back a long way.
I remember when she worked for the state as a budget analyst. While I was in the Senate she had many occasions to brief me on the budget issues for her agency. Later on, my wife and I urged her to run for the Timberland Library Board. This was a time when they were struggling to deal with the issue of pornography on the internet. She was successful at helping develop policies that dealt with it. Next she was elected to the Centralia City Council and served the city with distinction. Later we were pleased when she ran for the Lewis County Commission. In that role she has dealt with many issues including flood control for the twin city area and improvements to the entire watershed. It would be a shame to lose her wealth of experience, particularly at this time of crisis brought on by the COVID pandemic.
Her experience will help her make needed revisions in public policies in areas affected by it. I have never seen a county commissioner put in the time and energy that Edna does for this job and the people of Lewis County. Please vote for Edna Fund in the upcoming election.
Retired Senator Dan Swecker
Rochester
