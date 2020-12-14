With the filing of the Texas lawsuit in the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, Republicans including 17 GOP-controlled states that filed a friend of the court brief supporting Texas’ allegations, are ready to abandon democracy all because they lost an election.
I expect that they will also start caring about deficits, pretending to care about values/morals again and be concerned with “executive overreach” once Trump is no longer president. Hypocrisy and shame are now the hallmarks of the Republican party.
Forrest Gill
Chehalis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.