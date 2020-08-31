After listening to the two recent Port of Centralia meetings to appoint a new Commissioner for District 1, I felt compelled to write about the behavior of Director Kyle Heaton and Commissioner Julie Shaffley.
I was shocked and appalled that Director Heaton, an employee of the port, would talk to a commissioner (his boss) in a manner as to undermine his boss’ integrity. This man (Heaton) has no business working at our port. Furthermore, at any other business, he would have been fired on the spot!
As for Julie Shaffley, her diatribe was just absolutely exhausting! Never have I seen someone repeat herself so many, many times. She also blatantly used the bullying tactics, generally characteristic of Director Heaton, to try to coerce Commissioner Peter Lahmann into making a quick decision instead of the best decision. No one should be subjected to such intense pressure.
I am proud that Mr. Lahmann is the Port Commissioner for the district I live in. He had the integrity and ethics to stand his ground and not rush into a decision that may not be the best for our community.
Jan Banevich
Centralia
