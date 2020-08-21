Dean Takko wants to talk about “effectiveness” and “experience.”
We need someone in Olympia that’s actually put people to work — someone that’s actually paid the taxes as a business owner. We need someone who actually is out working every day in the district. Dean has had 40 years of government paychecks. Maybe it’s time he retires. His version of effectiveness is sending us breadcrumbs in project dollars compared to what our people pay, while voting for tax increases at every single opportunity.
Send Jeff Wilson to Olympia instead. Jeff is a proven leader as a Port of Longview Commissioner. He’s worked to lower taxes there, and he’ll do the same in Olympia. Jeff will work to make sure the state doesn’t increase costs to those on fixed incomes, and he will fight for increased economic opportunities and family wage jobs. A vote for Jeff Wilson is a vote for jobs, for families, for workers, for businesses. Jeff puts people over politics.
Spencer Boudreau
Longview
