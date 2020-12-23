On behalf of the entire Centralia School District, Happy Holidays! As a district, we are looking forward to the coming year and have great hope for what we will accomplish for our students. Working together, we will create success for our students, our district and our community.
We can end 2020 with a concerted partnership to help our children. The pandemic, changes in school, lack of social interaction and numerous other factors have created stress for our children. The holidays add additional stress for many. We need your help in supporting our students.
In our community and across our country we are seeing increases of distress, suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. We can all help with suicide prevention. First, know the warning signs:
A history of suicide attempt(s), current talk of suicide or making a plan, a strong wish to die or a preoccupation with death, giving away prized possessions, signs of depression, such as moodiness, hopelessness, or withdrawal, increased alcohol or other substance use, hinting at not being around in the future or saying goodbye.
Second, please watch the students in your life and talk with them. If you have concerns, resources are listed below:
•Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 (English) or 1-888-628-9454 (Español)
•Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746
•Crisis Text Line: Text HEAL to 741741
•Crisis Connections: 866-427-4747
•TeenLink: 866-833-6546 (call or text)
•Washington Listens: 1-833-681-0211
Thank you for supporting and caring for our students. Working as a community, we can protect and ensure the safety and well being of our most precious asset, our children.
Lisa Grant
Superintendent
Centralia School District
