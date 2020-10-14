Re-elect Jaime Herrera Beutler — she has continued to be extremely effective as our representative in representing small businesses, military vets, those looking for employment and families in Southwest Washington.
We need more people in congress that truly care about the people they represent and work on meaningful legislation, like our congresswomen, Jamie Herrera Beutler.
Jaime Herrera Beutler was ranked by Vanderbilt University’s nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking as the most effective legislator in Washington state throughout the last two years. This is based on her ability to work with her colleagues and get legislation across the finish line.
Recently, Jamie Herrera Beutler reached across the aisle to pass legislation to cut the cost of prescription drugs.
As a result, big pharma ran attack ads against her — but Jaime is going to keep standing up to the drug companies to make prescription drugs more affordable.
Jaime’s bipartisan ACE Kids Act that was passed and signed into law by the president makes it easier for children on Medicaid with medically complex conditions to access high-quality healthcare services across state lines. As a result of ushering in this monumental legislation, Jaime received the “Champion for Children’s Health” award from the Children’s Hospital Association.
Jaime Herrera Beutler helped introduce the Continuing Coverage for Preexisting Conditions Act of 2019 which would ensure people with preexisting conditions are guaranteed healthcare coverage, regardless of the outcome of ongoing litigation related to the Affordable Care Act.
Jaime Herrera Beutler will keep working in the best interests of Southwest Washington to lower the cost of prescription drugs and make healthcare more accessible and affordable.
Carl Keels
Camas
